Blue Cross NC waives customer costs for COVID-19 treatment

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced Wednesday it is waiving customer costs for treatment for those diagnosed with coronavirus.
A news release said members won’t have to cover deductibles, co-payments, and co-insurance.
“This action is in addition to other measures the company has already put in place to help members afford and access care during the COVID-19 public health crisis,” the release said.
The waived costs will apply for treatments in and out of network. Blue Cross NC said it will reimburse providers in full at its in-network or Medicare rates “in an effort to support them financially and administratively during this emergency.”
“Blue Cross NC is doing all it can to make sure costs are not a barrier to care. We want our members to focus on getting well knowing that they are covered,” said Gerald Petkau, chief operating officer and interim CEO at Blue Cross NC. “This is a public health emergency that is requiring everyone in the health care community to do their part, and we’ll continue to respond and determine how to best serve our members in the face of COVID-19.”
Blue Cross NC said it is also expanding coverage for virtual doctor visits, waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing, and increasing access to medications.
