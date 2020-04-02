Bladen County identifies first positive COVID-19 case

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Health Department on Thursday identified the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
County health officials say the individual requires hospitalization and is doing well at this time.
The individual had traveled to another state with a known hotspot for COVID-19.
The health department said it will work to identify any close contacts the person had.
As of early Thursday evening, New Hanover County had 42 cases, Brunswick County had 23, and Columbus County has 4.
No cases have been reported in Pender County.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.