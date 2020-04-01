Wilson Center announces new dates for some postponed shows

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College on Wednesday announced new dates for some shows that were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Below are the new show dates:
- Cirque Eloize - HOTEL
- March 18 performance has been rescheduled to Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.
- CATS
- March 24 performance has been rescheduled to Monday, June 29 at 8 p.m.
- March 25 performance has been rescheduled to Tuesday, June 30 at 8 p.m.
- March 26 performance has been rescheduled to Wednesday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
- RAIN - A Tribute to The Beatles
- April 13 performance has been rescheduled to Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m.
- Blue Man Group
- May 5 performance has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Sept. 1 at 7:30 p.m.
- May 6 performance has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket holders for each of the above shows will be contacted via e-mail regarding the status of their tickets. To ensure timely and effective contact, Ticket Central urges ticket holders to ensure that they are regularly checking the email account associated with their original ticket order.
For additional information, ticket holders should visit www.WilsonCenterTickets.com/event-status/ for the most up-to-date information and instructions.
Users should be sure to refresh the page in order to ensure that they are looking at the latest information.
