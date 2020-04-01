Wilmington pastor may be one of Southeastern North Carolina’s first coronavirus deaths

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A pastor of a Wilmington church may be one of the first victims of the novel coronavirus in Southeastern North Carolina.
Rev. Amanda (Mandy) Iahn, pastor of Oleander United Methodist Church, died only hours after one of her final sermons was posted on Facebook.
According to a newsletter from The New York Conference of the United Methodist Church, where Iahn was ordained, the pastor is suspected to have died due to COVID-19, though her cause of death has not been released.
A family member said Iahn was ill and was tested for the virus on Friday, but the results of that test are not known, and the results of an autopsy were inconclusive.
Officials in New Hanover County have not confirmed any COVID-19 related deaths in the area.
Iahn had been preaching via social media after gatherings of more than 50, and then 10 people were discontinued by state and local stay at home orders. She was ordained as an elder in the UMC in 2010, and had served at various New York churches before moving to Wilmington.
