Teaching to the beat of his own drum, online for his students

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ogden Elementary music teacher, Michael Lauricella, is creating fun, unique lessons for his students online.
He dresses up in costumes that go along with a book he is reading, plays music and brings his dogs into the mix.
“Kids love animals and when the dogs jump up it makes it more authentic for them," says Lauricella. "They are at home trying to access learning in a whole different way and we’re at home trying to teach a whole different way so it keeps it real.”
He wants to make sure that everyone can be hands on and interact with the lessons.
“I will find things around the house like pennies and a container you can shake it as a shaker or you can use something as a drum so I’m trying to find things they can access at home. If they have someone at home they can dance with they can do that.”
