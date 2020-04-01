Sheriff Greene on reason for curfew: A gummy bear has more teeth than governor’s stay at home order

“Good evening Columbus County. As Sheriff, I feel that I need to explain the purpose of the curfew since Columbus County government officials reported to WECT that I, Sheriff, requested the curfew,” the post states. “In fact, I did request the curfew. I requested the curfew because our County Manager did not have a plan in place nor did he want to make a decision. Folks this is a VERY serious issue. COVID is more contagious than the flu and is predicted to kill over 100,000 people. Therefore, to protect the citizens of Columbus County I asked for something to be put in place that law enforcement could enforce. As many of you are aware Governor Cooper issued a stay at home order. The order was written with basically no enforceable measures for law enforcement. A gummy bear has more teeth than the Governor’s stay at home order. It’s time to take the politics out of this pandemic. We all are aware it is election year. People are more worried about a vote than the health, safety and well-being of our communities.”