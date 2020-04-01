Sheriff Greene on reason for curfew: A gummy bear has more teeth than governor’s stay at home order

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - In a Facebook post explaining his request for a curfew, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene said that “a gummy bear has more teeth than the Governor’s stay at home order" and that it is “time to take the politics out of this pandemic” and focus on public safety.
A daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. will go into effect for the unincorporated parts of Columbus County starting Wednesday, April 1. The Town of Bolton will be acting in accordance to the county-wide curfew, while Fair Bluff has a curfew in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
While Greene declined an on-camera interview Tuesday after Columbus County Manager Mike Stephens said Greene called for the curfew, the sheriff explained his reasoning in a Facebook post.
“Good evening Columbus County. As Sheriff, I feel that I need to explain the purpose of the curfew since Columbus County government officials reported to WECT that I, Sheriff, requested the curfew,” the post states. “In fact, I did request the curfew. I requested the curfew because our County Manager did not have a plan in place nor did he want to make a decision. Folks this is a VERY serious issue. COVID is more contagious than the flu and is predicted to kill over 100,000 people. Therefore, to protect the citizens of Columbus County I asked for something to be put in place that law enforcement could enforce. As many of you are aware Governor Cooper issued a stay at home order. The order was written with basically no enforceable measures for law enforcement. A gummy bear has more teeth than the Governor’s stay at home order. It’s time to take the politics out of this pandemic. We all are aware it is election year. People are more worried about a vote than the health, safety and well-being of our communities.”
Greene said the curfew should help cut down on accidents, which will help limit the chances of more COVID-19 transmissions and free up resources for those focused on the virus.
“For example, if you are involved in a vehicle crash EMS has to respond (2) more people now involved, LEO has to respond (1) more person involved, now we have to call a wrecker (1) more person involved. God forbid if anyone is injured now you have to be transported to the Hospital. Now you have a Doctor, nurse, X-ray tech and phlebotomists (4) more people at minimum involved,” Greene wrote in the post. "Now family and friends want to come to the Hospital to check on you. And at the end of this tour of duty, all of these folks are going home to their families. Multiply the numbers above by 2. So now that one accident has possibly exposed 18 people.
“Accidents are going to happen, but if we can cut down the frequency of them it will greatly improve the safety for all of us. Now the focus of our resources can be on COVID-19.”
