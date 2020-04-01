NFL draft hopeful making the most of home workouts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The coronavirus has put sports at all levels on hold, but it’s not stopping athletes from working out.
Alex Highsmith should be at UNC-Charlotte getting ready for the NFL draft, but the coronavirus has closed campus so, he’s back home in Wilmington doing his best to stay in playing shape. With gyms closed Highsmith has been training with UFC fighter Derek Brunson.
“A lot of guys cross train these days,” said Brunson. “A lot of things go hand-in-hand and it's different than doing the day-to-day stuff. It's been good for him to mix it up and still be able to get a workout in.”
When he needs to lift weights, Highsmith’s has become very become creative.
“I'll tie two lat bands to my mom's dresser at the bottom of them,” said Highsmith. “And I'll do bicep curls, rows, or reverse flies just things like that for long intervals to get a pump in.”
NFL team are unable to fly draft prospects in for visits, teams conducting interviews over FaceTime.
“It's still been good being able to communicate with coaches,” said Highsmith. “I'm glad we have technology so, we've been able to make the most of it.”
He doesn't feel like his draft process has been slighted, he's just excited about the chances of playing in the NFL.
“You know it's crazy my name might get called in less than a month here,” Highsmith said. “It's just exciting and humbling to see how far I've come. I know a lot of teams have interest in me so it will be exciting to see where I go.”
Even with all the challenges he’s found a silver lining being back home in Wilmington.
“It’s also been a blessing in disguise being back home in Wilmington spending time with my family and it’s awesome," said Highsmith
Online mock drafts have Highsmith being selected as high as the third round in the NFL draft that is April 23-25.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.