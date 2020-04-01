New call center assists with deluge of unemployment claims

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Employment Security Office has added a new 50-person call center to handle the unprecedented number of unemployment claims being filed. Businesses across the state were abruptly forced to shut down in March to prevent further spread of the coronavirus. Tens of thousands of people North Carolina now find themselves out of work, and many are trying to navigate filing an unemployment claim for the very first time.
Last week, WECT reported that some people were having trouble logging onto the Employment Security website, or getting kicked off or even locked out of the system. Many displaced workers trying to call the Employment Security Office’s toll-free number were greeted with busy signals or 3+ hour wait times.
We reached out to State Representative Deb Butler on Thursday for guidance to share with the newly unemployed struggling with these issues. She offered to personally reach out to the Employment Security Office for any constituents who were genuinely locked out of the Employment Security Office, but said she was not able to do much for people who experiencing long wait times.
Butler reached out to WECT Tuesday to say about 200 people had contacted her since that story aired. She wanted to share contact information for the new call center that should be easier to access if people are having problems. The number to call for people filing a claim is 888-737-0259. The number for employers to call is 866-278-3822.
In addition to the new call center, Butler said the state is adding servers daily to accommodate the increased volume of claims. North Carolina processed 300,000 unemployment claims last week. They typically handle 3,000 claims a week. Butler said that another part of the problem is that all states use one provider called Icon to verify applicants’ social security numbers. Butler said Icon is also overwhelmed by the number of social security they need to process, which has created a bottleneck.
