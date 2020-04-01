New call center assists with deluge of unemployment claims

In addition to the new call center, Butler said the state is adding servers daily to accommodate the increased volume of claims. North Carolina processed 300,000 unemployment claims last week. They typically handle 3,000 claims a week. Butler said that another part of the problem is that all states use one provider called Icon to verify applicants’ social security numbers. Butler said Icon is also overwhelmed by the number of social security they need to process, which has created a bottleneck.