Making encouraging videos messages for Make-A-Wish

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coronavirus pandemic has caused Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina to postpone all wishes that involve travel.
“The month of March was just really heartbreaking,” says Marketing and Communications Director for Make-A-Wish Eastern NC, Jackie Jordan Welker. “The number of wishes just keep coming in that have kept having to postpone and you feel terrible because in some cases, some of these kids have waited a year or two for their wishes.”
During this tough time, Make-A-Wish is asking the community to participate in their campaign called “Messages of Hope.”
“It’s a fun easy way that you can have a direct impact on some of these wish kids right now," says Welker. "So a "Message Of Hope is something that just says ‘hey we’re thinking about you. We know that it’s kind of a bummer that your wishes have to be postponed but we’re thinking of you and stay healthy and stay strong and safe because that way you’re wish can be granted as soon as possible.’”
Anyone can film a video message, take a picture, write a message or quote, or anything that you feel confident in doing or saying to these children.
You then post that message to Facebook: @eastncwish; Instagram/Twitter: @makeawisheastnc, and the hashtag, #WishesAreWaiting.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.