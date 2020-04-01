‘Love them from a distance’: teachers finding their way through virtual teaching

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Since Governor Cooper’s announcement to close public schools in North Carolina, teachers have been scrambling to figure out how they were going to continue to educate their students.
Kelly Brooks is one of those teachers. She teaches 17 kindergartners at Murrayville Elementary. As of Wednesday, virtual classes have begun for New Hanover County Schools.
“I’m not a very tech savvy person so I think that’s my biggest struggle and I think it’s a lot of teachers struggle," said Brooks.
Her new classroom is in a corner of her home, on her dining room table. Her setup included a laptop borrowed from a teacher friend and an iPad from the school.
“I didn’t use a lot of technology in my classroom because they are five and six," said Brooks. "I think they need to do more social interacting and iPads was not a big part of our learning. Desktops, I didn’t even use this year so having a platform to kind of roll off of and figure out was challenging. But it’s going OK. I’m not too afraid to say that it is going so far it’s going I think it’s good as it can be.”
Brooks says she relies on her colleagues and teacher friends for advice and inspiration as everyone navigates through this uncertain time.
“We all need to remember that we have a philosophy for teaching and the way that we approach our classroom, we just have to figure out how to do it now over an iPad or computer and I just think we need to stay on each others side and support each other," said Brooks. “I think that we all just have to communicate with one another. I think there are so many fantastic teachers in this world, especially in New Hanover County."
Brooks says she can’t wait see her 17 “Brooks Bees” in person again, but is glad for the last moments she had with them.
“It was ironic that the last thing we said to each other was ‘I love you,’ but I would like to come together one more time, if anything else," said Brooks.
Here is a message to her “Brooks Bees":
Brooks admits the safety of everyone is more important than being at school right now -- but says she would do anything to be back in her classroom.
“I think it’s going to take some parental support, especially in the beginning," said Brooks. "I think our hope it that we can alleviate some of that off the parents and the kids can just grab their tablet and their iPad and they know what to do. We’re just trying to stick to the schedule that our school and the county has provided on what we’re required to provide and at the end of the day, we just hope we have everyone to buy in. I think it’ll just take time for everybody to figure out how to use it.”
As of Wednesday, NHCS is scheduled to go back on May 15.
Bladen County Schools’ remote learning plan went into effect March 30.
Brunswick County Schools has information on their current plan on their website.
Columbus County Schools has more information on their digital learning plan online.
Pender County Schools are on spring break until April 6.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.