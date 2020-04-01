Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — This should be the time Georgia's new quarterback competition would be the focus of spring football practice. Instead, there is no spring practice for the Bulldogs or any football team. Georgia coach Kirby Smart says not having spring practice due to the coronavirus pandemic hurts quarterbacks more than any position. The timing is bad for the Bulldogs, who will be looking for a new quarterback to replace Jake Fromm. Wake Forest transfer Jamie Newman is expected to join D'Wan Mathis, Stetson Bennett, Carson Beck and others in the competition. Georgia also will install a new offense with first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken.