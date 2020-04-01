Furniture store manager in Wilmington cited for violating “stay at home” order

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police cited a manager at a Wilmington furniture store Wednesday for violating the New Hanover County order prohibiting non-essential businesses from operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
William H. Shugart with Rose Brothers Furniture on South College Road was cited. According to police, Shugart was warned only the day before about needing to comply with the state of emergency order. An anonymous caller alerted police that Shugart continued to operate and sold furniture to a walk-in customer.
The stay at home order is in effect through April and is punishable with a Class II misdemeanor. The maximum penalty is up to 60 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
