First Alert Forecast: April begins blustery, chilly

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Blustery, chilly winds may have you reaching for a jacket on this first day of April. Temperatures will claw their way through the 40s and 50s in a struggle to approach 60. Expect gradually clearing skies; a stray leftover shower is a possibility as a carryover from Tuesday night's rain.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here - complete with many rain-free days and a slow rebound toward warmer weather. And remember, any time you like and for any location you choose, you can take your First Alert Forecast out to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App! Thanks for your trust!
