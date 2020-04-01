First Alert Forecast: April begins blustery, chilly

By Gannon Medwick | April 1, 2020 at 4:30 AM EDT - Updated April 1 at 4:30 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Blustery, chilly winds may have you reaching for a jacket on this first day of April. Temperatures will claw their way through the 40s and 50s in a struggle to approach 60. Expect gradually clearing skies; a stray leftover shower is a possibility as a carryover from Tuesday night's rain.

