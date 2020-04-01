First Alert Forecast: A chilly start to April

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking in! Blustery, chilly winds may have you reaching for a jacket on this first day of April. Temperatures will claw their way through the 40s and 50s in a struggle to approach 60. Expect gradually clearing skies; a stray leftover shower is a possibility as a carryover from Tuesday night’s rain.
Thursday to Saturday features lots of sunshine each day with a gradual warming trend. Highs reach the middle 60s Thursday afternoon with seasonable 70 degrees readings on tap for Friday and Saturday. Further warming is likely next week with upper 70s by Monday and 80 degree plus readings after that. Isolated thunderstorms enter the mix by nest Tuesday and Wednesday.
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here - complete with many rain-free days and a slow rebound toward warmer weather. And remember, any time you like and for any location you choose, you can take your First Alert Forecast out to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App! Thanks for your trust!
