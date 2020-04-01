Customer surprises employees of local restaurant with $500 tip

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Employees of a local restaurant got a pleasant surprise on Tuesday!
Earlier this week, the operators of Brunches and King Neptune announced that it would stop serving customers indefinitely after Tuesday, March 31.
One customer made it a memorable last day by leaving a $500 tip on a $77.04 bill at Brunches.
“Just wow. This person knows who they are and literally just made us cry," the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We have the best customers in all of Wilmington and we can’t wait to be back to full service after this is over with.”
The restaurants had already announced that 100 percent of its Tuesday sales would go to their employees.
And while they may not be selling food to customers for the time being, that doesn’t mean the restaurants won’t be busy.
“We will continue to provide for our community and those in need by preparing 100-150 meals everyday and donating them to the volunteers of the charitable organizations that support those in need in our community,” a Facebook post stated Monday.
