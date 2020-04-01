CFPUA: Service disconnections, late fees remain suspended through May

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA on Wednesday announced that service disconnections and late fees will continue to be suspended through at least the end of May.
CFPUA previously announced on March 13 that it was halting service disconnections, citing the importance of hand-washing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Customers who already may have been disconnected and wish to be reconnected during this period can call customer service at 910-332-6550 to arrange for service to be restored.
CFPUA said that regular service charges will continue to accrue on all active CFPUA accounts.
If you need help paying your CFPUA bill, contact WATERway N.C. by visiting www.WATERway-online.com or calling 910-332-6625. This program, administered by the New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services, provides needs-based financial assistance to customers unable to pay water and sewer bills.
