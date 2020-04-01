CFCC hosting virtual activities for students, employees during coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College is hosting multiple virtual activities for its students and employees.
The college, which has moved to an online format for the majority of its classes, has made its student services available virtually. Students and prospective students can meet with advisors, counselors, tutors, admissions representatives, librarians, and more via phone or computer.
CFCC also has a new live chat tool which students can use to ask any questions they have at any time.
“It’s important that our students stay engaged, connected, and supported during this challenging time,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “The faculty and staff are all pitching in to help and it's amazing to see everyone working toward finding solutions that will help our students and community continue to grow and thrive. Through these efforts, we let our students and the community know that we’re here for them—that we’re all in this together.”
Virtual Spirit Week
CFCC employees and students are participating in a virtual spirit week March 30 through April 3 by sharing posts on social media with the hashtag #SeaDevilSpirit. On Monday, the college asked for people to share a photo of them wearing their favorite Cape Fear gear.
The themed days continue throughout the week with Tag Your Furry Friend Tuesday, Crazy Sock Wednesday, Thankful Thursday, and Fave-Filter Friday.
“These are just fun ways to keep our campus community together,” said Chris Libert, assistant director of Student Activities and Community Relations. “It’s important to keep that contact going, even when we can’t be on campus.”
Words of Encouragement
In addition to a virtual spirit week, CFCC asked its faculty and staff to send in pictures and videos teaching or working from home, with messages for students. Dozens of employees have participated by sending in their home working environment with words of encouragement and advice.
“Have a big, open space for your laptop, textbook, calendar, and always good tunes,” said CFCC Psychology Instructor Hope Cate. “Make sure you make time to go outside. I like to garden; it’s a stress reliever. Practice social distancing. Keep yourself stress-free as best as you can; organization is key to that. We can do this together.”
“Just know we are here virtually. We’re working from home just as hard as we work in the office. If you need anything, please reach out,” said Lori Drake, CFCC Academic Advisor and Head Women’s Basketball Coach.
Success Stories in Unusual Times
The college also shared some uplifting stories about two of its students.
Marvin Ashley, a CFCC barber school student, was the first in the state to graduate barber school online due to COVID-19. Ashley only had a few hours left to go before classes moved online – barbering students complete 1,528 before they can be eligible to sit for the state exam. Now he can take the exam and move forward. Ashley received the “1,528 salute” from his fellow students and employees, virtually.
CFCC Marine Technology student Kevin Bates just accepted a job offer as a hydrographic survey technician in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I just wanted to say thank you to each and every one of you. This program is truly something special and it’s been a privilege to be a student in it. I only wish I had found it sooner! But the world works in its own ways, and despite everything that is currently going on, this program helped me secure a future,” wrote Bates.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.