Carolina Beach donut shop adapts to life during COVID-19

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The doors are open but it’s not quite business as usual for Wake N Bake Donuts.
The donut shop made its curbside debut this week after the governor’s executive order went into effect Monday night.
“We want to stay positive and say we’re doing the best… considering, but its not going great. Just in general, when you’re running a business you want to be able to support yourself, your staff and be there for your customers and we’re at a time that its downhill for all the above,” said general manager JoDan Garza.
The manager says they’re taking it a day at a time and they aren’t sure what the future brings for the bakery.
“You start getting anxiety, like ‘What are we gonna do? How are we going to take care of each other and the community, as well as the business?’ Every day is a different day," Garza explained.
The timing of the pandemic is especially grim for anyone who relies on seasonal customers. Many businesses rely on the money they make in the spring and summer to pay their bills through the slower months.
“Locally, on the island and over the bridge, you’re looking at least a year until things rebound...maybe a year and a half because then we’re going to go into the off-season so everyone on the island who can’t kick up enough business during the summertime is going to struggle during the off season.”
In the meantime, Wake N Bake is working to adapt to keep up with changing rules for restaurants operating during the coronavirus.
People can walk up to the table in the doorway to place their order, visit the company’s website, or call for delivery.
“We weren’t anticipating to do delivery when we originally started this company, but people want it and its working out, so lets keep rockin’ and rollin’!” said Garza. “It’s weird that when times like this kick, people want comfort food and for some people, sweets are good comfort food.”
While many people’s routines have been reduced to the bare essentials, it hasn’t stopped customers from taking care of people on the front lines of the epidemic.
“It’s such a huge mix of who’s getting the donuts. It’s awesome, you get to hear the stories when the walk in and say ‘Hey, I’m going to take care of the nurses and doctors today,'”said Garza. “Anyone that’s staying open, you’re trying to take care of your staff and again, sweets are a delight and it gives you that extra little sugar boost and smiles when you see our donuts.”
