American Airlines suspends New York flights, other changes at ILM due to Covid-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Flights between ILM and New York’s La Guardia (LGA) airport will be suspended as of April 7. The morning flights on Wednesday went as scheduled while the evening flights between the airports were canceled.
According to ILM, there is a goal to resume flights in the future.
Other changes to the schedule include American Airlines reducing the number of daily flights to and from Charlotte (CLT) and between ILM and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW). AA is also reducing flights between Washington Reagan (DCA) to twice weekly.
American Airlines previously announced it would suspend 60% of its capacity in April and up to 80% in May compared to the same period in 2019. The company attributed the changes are due to “significantly decreased customer demand and government travel restrictions related to coronavirus (COVID-19).”
United, which also announced a 60% reduction of flights in April, is reducing the number of daily flights between ILM and Washington Dulles (IAD).
