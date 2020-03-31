Yes, your internet speed is slowing down

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The internet is so crucial right now, it’s how we at WECT are conducting a good number of our interviews to practice social distancing. With so many at home because of a statewide order by Governor Roy Cooper, the web is being tested.
“What we have seen in some cities is this does look like some sort of network degradation." Cooper added, "It hasn’t been to the point where folks should be worried about not being able to log in I’d say based on our data but there is something going on.”
A large number of families are facing this same situation and for many, their bandwidth just can’t support everyone working from home.
“Luckily I have the ability to back up to my iPad and use my cellular data but if not I would have missed a significant amount of information." Kelli Fankboner, a pharmaceutical rep in Wilmington said. "Those are time sensitive things where if I miss it I miss it.”
According to broadbandnow.com one of the first things you can do at home, make sure your router isn’t too old.
“What device are you using to connect to the router? How far away is that device? What does your house look like, you know is your house irregularly shaped?" said Cooper. "There could be an argument to make that your router positioning and even the quality of your router can pretty tangibly effect the quality of your connection.”
Next prioritize. If you need to work, the kids’ social media will just have to wait.
“You may have 20 mbps but if you have three people streaming and one downstairs watching Netflix or doing something of that nature you’re going to be splitting that pie so to speak four ways.” Cooper said.
Also, if your schedule is flexible, you may find a better internet connection when fewer people are using the web.
“In general, yes, the network tends to be less clogged in the hours after around ten or eleven.”
