White Lake Water Festival rescheduled for August

WHITE LAKE, N.C. (WECT) - Organizers announced on Tuesday that the White Lake Water Festival has been rescheduled for later this year.
The festival, which was originally scheduled for May 15-16, will now take place August 21-22, according to a news release from the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
“After discussion with White Lake’s Mayor, Goldston Womble, the chamber board felt that postponing the festival until the end of the summer season would allow more people to visit the town once the pandemic is over,” the release stated.
The chamber added that all planned activities and entertainment will continue as scheduled during the two-day weekend.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.