VIDEO: West Brunswick High seniors receive caps and gowns in special drive-thru

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the uncertainty of graduation day, seniors at West Brunswick High School are ready to don their caps and gowns.
Students were told to pick up their caps and gowns Monday morning between 9 a.m.-11 a.m., but they were surprised to find faculty and staff lined up in a drive-thru for them to pick up their special attire. Teachers cheered the students on as they drove through the line. They also made signs that read “We Miss You” and “You’re Making History.”
The West Brunswick Trojans, along with most high school seniors across the country, are making history as the final days of their senior year are interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re just trying to do as many special events as we can for them because this pandemic has disrupted their whole senior year,” says Rhonda Benton, principal at West Brunswick High.
A video of the surprise drive-thru is now making its rounds on social media.
Graduation was scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Trask Coliseum on the UNCW campus, but Benton says its difficult to say if that will happen since students are not allowed to return until May 18.
“I’ve told the students there will be a graduation at some point," Benton said. "It’s just hard to say when or how.”
