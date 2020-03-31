UNCW suspends non-athletic summer programs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina at Wilmington will suspend summer programs scheduled to begin in April and run through June 24 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a spokesperson for the university, a decision regarding UNCW Athletics’ summer programs will be announced by May 15. At this point, non-athletic summer programs scheduled to begin after June 24 are still expected to take place.
“We deeply regret this development and are eager to resume our community programs as soon as safely possible," said spokesperson Janine Iamunno.
Information about new student orientation will be forthcoming and will be communicated directly to new students in the coming weeks. A confirmation of that will be announced by May 15.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.