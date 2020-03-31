UNCW men’s basketball lands four-star transfer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW men’s basketball team has landed St. John’s sophomore transfer Ian Steere.
Steere announced that he plans to play for the Seahawks on twitter.
The 6-9 261 pound forward from Sanford, N.C. first signed to play for N.C. State. He decided to transfer to St. John’s after play just one game for the Wolfpack.
Steere, who became eligible for St. Johns in December played play just five games for the Red Storm before he was suspended indefinitely.
Per NCAA transfer rules Steere will have to sit out this coming season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining at UNCW.
Coming out of high school Steere was a four-star recruit and had offers from Louisville, Maryland, UConn, Kansas, Pittsburgh, Clemons, Arkansas.
