PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Think you’re an expert on the sights of Pender County?
Here’s your chance to prove it with the Pender Hometown Hollywood Challenge.
“We want to make the most of staying home during the pandemic,” said Tammy Proctor, Pender County tourism director. “Our staff has put together a list of movies for anyone who has visited or resides in Pender County, Topsail Beach, Surf City, Watha, Atkinson, St. Helena, or Burgaw can compete. Identify the Pender County locations and you can win a gift basket packed with items from our local shops.”
To take the Pender Hometown Hollywood Challenge, follow these steps:
- Watch the movies listed below
- Identify Pender County locations used in the production of these movies.
- Make a list and email it to tourism@pendercountync.gov by May 15
The family or individual with the most correct answers will win the gift basket.
Here’s the list of movies:
Secret Life of Bees
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (the original)
Date with an Angel
The Jailhouse
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Silver Bullet
Idlewood
“There are so many movies we could have selected, but this is a good start,” said Proctor. “Let's start the movie marathon! You don’t have to be a resident to win.”
