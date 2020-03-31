NCAA grants spring-sport athletes year of eligibility lost to coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday, March 30 to grant spring-sport athletes the year of eligibility they lost due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The council approved a blanket waiver for all spring-sport athletes. However, those participating in winter sports, like basketball, were not granted the extra year of eligibility because they had already completed their regular seasons.
Schools are allowed to offer less financial aid or match what they gave seniors this year. Each case will be evaluated on an individual basis. The NCAA added financial aid rules will be adjusted to allow teams to carry more athletes on scholarship.
