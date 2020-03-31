KNOW HIM? Leland police need help ID’ing suspect in card fraud case

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an alleged debit card fraud case from last year.
According to a Facebook post by the department, the incident happened at the Harris Teeter on Olde Regent Way on Oct. 19.
The suspect, dressed in medical scrubs, used multiple debit cards to fraudulently purchase a $500 gift card from the grocery store.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Hutt at 910-332-5009, ehutt@townofleland.com, or any officer at the Leland Police Department.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.