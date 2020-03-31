Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Free agent safety Eric Reid is calling for an investigation and a re-vote in the NFL's recently ratified collective bargaining agreement. Reid says the players' association inexplicably added language regarding disability payments after players narrowly approved the pact earlier this month. Reid's lawyers suggest the changes and lack of transparency means the pact should be invalidated. The NFL declined comment and the NFLPA did not respond to a request for comments on Reid's calls for invalidating the contract that runs through the 2030 season.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR and other series have used virtual racing to keep fans engaged during a shutdown forced by the coronavirus pandemic. AP Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer says that is not going to be enough to keep the series in solid shape for months. For many of the small teams, racing is their only business. The longer racing is closed, the harder it will be for them to survive.