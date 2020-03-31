First Alert Weather: “perfect rain” and cooler temperatures coming

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A rainy front is set to collapse through the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Odds for showers will grow to 50% Tuesday afternoon and peak at 80% Tuesday night before shrinking to 20% Wednesday. You may have noticed I titled this rain system as "perfect". Here's why...
- It won’t rain too much: Widespread amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are likely and locally higher amounts are possible. And while tallies like that will certainly cause significant ponding and puddling, the rain should mostly soak in nicely and won’t be enough to cause any significant short or long-term flooding.
- It won’t come with severe storms: Surface temperatures ought to be too cool and stable to support severe storms. Elevated instability may trigger a rumble of thunder, but any really strong storms ought to stay south of the Cape Fear Region where the lower atmosphere will be warmer. Wonderful to be able to say in March / April!
- Consider the time of year: Regular rainfall is needed this time of year. Peak brush fire season in the Carolinas is February through April - before trees and shrubs are fully leafed-out. And the growing season is just getting underway, too, so this rain will be quite useful for new lawns and gardens!
Catch your First Alert seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here - complete with many spells of cooler temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s. And remember, any time you like and for any location you choose, you can take your First Alert Forecast out to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
