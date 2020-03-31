First Alert Forecast: quick dose of rain and cooler temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! A rainy front is set to collapse through the Cape Fear Region through midweek. Odds for showers will grow to 50% Tuesday afternoon and peak at 80% Tuesday night before shrinking to 20% Wednesday. Below you’ll find more details about the quick pollen cleansing rain event:
- It won’t rain too much: Widespread amounts of 0.5 to 1.0 inches are likely and locally higher amounts are possible. And while tallies like that will certainly cause significant ponding and puddling, the rain should mostly soak in nicely and won’t be enough to cause any significant short or long-term flooding.
- It won't come with severe storms: Surface temperatures ought to be too cool and stable to support severe storms. Elevated instability may trigger a rumble of thunder, but any really strong storms ought to stay south of the Cape Fear Region where the lower atmosphere will be warmer. Wonderful to be able to say in March / April!
- Consider the time of year: Regular rainfall is needed this time of year. Peak brush fire season in the Carolinas is February through April - before trees and shrubs are fully leafed-out. And the growing season is just getting underway, too, so this rain will be quite useful for new lawns and gardens!
As March changes over to April, temperatures will run slightly below normal with highs mainly in the middle and upper 60s and overnight lows in the 40s. As cool high pressure build into the Carolinas, enjoy warm sunshine into the weekend.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here or, anytime you like, a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.