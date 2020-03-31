Deputies charge man in New Hanover County shooting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County deputies have arrested a man accused of firing multiple gun shots during an incident last week.
According to a news release, deputies responded to Nature Trail Drive around 10:30 p.m. on March 26 after receiving a report of shots fired.
Once on scene, deputies discovered several vehicles and an apartment were struck by multiple rounds of gunfire.
After conducting interviews, detectives identified Dasmon Corteze Greene, 20, as the possible suspect.
He was arrested on Monday at a motel on Market Street and charged with multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle/structure, and multiple heroin trafficking charges.
Greene was booked under a $750,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.