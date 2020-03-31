Curfew goes into effect in Columbus Co. starting Wednesday night

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A curfew will go into effect for the unincorporated parts of Columbus County starting Wednesday, April 1.
According to the county’s latest declaration of a state of emergency, a curfew will be in place daily from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The declaration says that the curfew does not affect those with a heath care emergencies, health care workers, emergency first responders, those traveling to or from work, or those assisting “with the emergency response to Coronavirus.”
“Our Deputies are still out in full force and we WILL BE enforcing the curfew on Wednesday at 10:00 PM.,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post Monday.
The sheriff’s office also said that it has received several calls asking if travel passes are required.
“At this time no passes are required but for ease of travel for employees of essential businesses the EMPLOYER may issue a employee identification card/badge," the post states. "If the company has no ID card/badge the company may use their letterhead to include employee information, business hours, and services provided. Again, this is NOT mandatory at this time but could clear up any concerns in the future.”
