Crews continue search for missing boater after deadly crash on Waccamaw River

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Crews from Columbus and Brunswick counties are continuing the search for a missing boater following a deadly crash on the Waccamaw River Sunday evening.
Sgt. Kyle vanAlthuis with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on Tuesday said crews are still trying to locate 21-year-old Garrett Smith of Clarendon.
Smith disappeared after the boat he was a passenger in collided with another boat on the Waccamaw River near the Pireway community around 5:30 p.m.
Jennifer Hayes, 37, of Chadbourn, and Megan Lynn, 21, of Whiteville, were killed in the crash.
The three were passengers on a boat driven by Travis Suggs of Tabor City. Suggs and a fifth person on the boat suffered minor injuries.
Sgt. vanAlthuis said the other boat was driven by Matthew Ferster of Shallotte. Ferster and his sole passenger were uninjured.
Both drivers - Ferster and Suggs - have been charged with operating a boat while impaired, according to Sgt. vanAlthuis.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
