Chief physician at NHRMC warns against “unproven therapies” that claim cure for coronavirus

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A host of so-called cures for COVID-19 are being shared on social media, some even by people claiming to be doctors, but the chief physician at New Hanover Regional Medical Center says those “unproven therapies” should be ignored.
“It’s important to understand that there are no proven drug therapies for COVID-19 at this time, although many things are being tried and you’ll see all kinds of things posted out there about what people think might work,” said Dr. Philip Brown, chief physician at NHRMC.
Brown says the only treatment for the novel coronavirus is supportive care such as medicines to reduce fevers. If the illness becomes so severe that you have to be hospitalized, supportive care would include intravenous (IV) fluids and in the worst cases, ventilators.
That’s why Brown says social distancing, washing hands frequently, and staying away from gatherings of more than ten people is imperative.
“I want to be clear. What this means for you now is that if you do get COVID-19 and get sick enough to require hospitalization, there’s no medical therapy we can give you except supportive care," Brown said. "And then it’s up to your own body to fight the disease off while we support you.”
