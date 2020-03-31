Chadbourn woman killed in weekend wreck

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A 19-year-old Chadbourn woman was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Columbus County early Sunday morning.
According to Sgt. M.K. Young with the State Highway Patrol, Grace McGirt died after she lost control of her vehicle while driving on Sandy Plains Church Road at approximately 1 a.m
Young said her vehicle veered off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned.
A passenger in the vehicle suffered injuries but has since been released from the hospital.
Young said neither speed or alcohol was a factor in the wreck.
Neither person in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
