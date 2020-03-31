Brunswick County accepting donations of personal protective equipment

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) – Brunswick County Emergency Services is seeking donations of certain types of personal protective equipment for potential distribution to medical providers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
Brunswick County is accepting the following items:
- Unused masks rated N95 or higher: 3M Healthcare or NIOSH approved preferred
- Full face shields
- Impervious gowns: AAMI Level 2
- Gloves: Nitrile or non-latex preferred
- Unused ear loop masks
- Unused surgical masks: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Unused surgical masks with face shield: meet the surgical masks regulations under 21 CFR 878.4040 preferred
- Medical/dental gowns
Items must be new and unused. County officials say they are not able to accept homemade or hand-sewn items at this time.
Donations can be dropped off at the Brunswick County Emergency Services building at 3325 Old Ocean Highway (Building C) in Bolivia at the Brunswick County Government Complex Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Individuals are encouraged to call first before they arrive to let our team know you are coming and follow the directions to enter the building when you arrive,” the county said in a news release. “Our team members in the front office will assist in collecting your items.”
The county also has the following hotlines open for any questions you may have:
- Emergency Services: 910.253.5383 /leslie.stanley@brunswickcountync.gov
- Public Health Call Line: 910.2339 / coronavirus@brunswickcountync.gov
