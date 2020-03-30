UNC system working to refund college students for unused housing, dining funds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The UNCW chancellor says the UNC system is committed to getting college students their unused dining and housing funds back.
Dr. Jose Sartarelli notified students and their families of the update via email Monday night. Online instruction began on March 23 due to the coronavirus outbreak, and students moved out of their residence halls earlier this month.
“It is our commitment to all UNC System students to get this done as quickly as possible. It is our obligation to North Carolina taxpayers to get this done right. We hope to be able to announce specifics for processing and issuing refunds in the upcoming weeks,” Interim UNC System President Bill Roper said in a press release.
While UNCW officials say they’re still working out the nuts and bolts, they hope the update will bring students some relief.
“We agree with UNC System leadership regarding the need to expedite applicable refunds, and, upon further guidance from the UNC System, we will do our best to get them processed as quickly and as efficiently as possible. We do not have any further information at this time, including the date as of which refunds would be applied, but we will continue to work hard, as a campus leadership team and in collaboration with the UNC System, to bring our students and their families an update soon,” the email said.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.