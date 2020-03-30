State Board of Elections and DMV expand voter registration services

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina’s State Board of Elections and Division of Motor Vehicles have teamed up to allow customers to apply to register to vote without taking another action with the DMV.
The free service can be accessed here, and it does not require applicants to be completing a transaction such as renewing their driver’s license or applying to a duplicate license at the DMV. It comes at a time when many DMV and local boards of elections offices are closed to the public because of the coronavirus epidemic.
“We’re excited for this new service. It’s another way we can help North Carolina voters while we practice social distancing,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in an email news release.
“The NCDMV already offered online voter registration services to customers completing transactions,” said NCDMV Commissioner Torre Jessup said in a comment in the same release. “It made sense to collaborate with the State Board of Elections to now offer that same process without requiring a transaction so we could provide a valuable and convenient service for North Carolinians.”
NCDMV’s vendor, PayIt, is hosting the service. A link to the voter registration service also is available through the State Board of Elections’ website here: https://www.ncsbe.gov/Voters/Registering-to-Vote.
County boards of elections will continue to confirm the eligibility of online registrants through standard procedures, including verification mailings.
