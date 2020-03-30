Showing appreciation for those working on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Healthcare workers at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were greeted with appreciation Monday.
A sign reading "Heroes Work Here" was displayed at the entrance of the hospital's campus.
This was just one small way folks are showing thanks to those working on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center has launched an online campaign in an effort to highlight everyone who is participating to stop the spread of COVID-19. They are asking the community to tag NHRMC and post your photos with #InThisTogether on social media.
Messages to staff an providers will be shared with their teams so they know how much they are appreciated.
