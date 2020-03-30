Showing appreciation for those working on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic

Showing appreciation for those working on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic
A sign reading "Heroes Work Here" was displayed at the entrance of the hospital's campus. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | March 30, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT - Updated March 30 at 12:22 PM

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Healthcare workers at New Hanover Regional Medical Center were greeted with appreciation Monday.

A sign reading "Heroes Work Here" was displayed at the entrance of the hospital's campus.

This was just one small way folks are showing thanks to those working on the front-lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

This sign is greeting our employees on their way into work today. We are SO proud of the work our entire team is doing....

Posted by New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Monday, March 30, 2020

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has launched an online campaign in an effort to highlight everyone who is participating to stop the spread of COVID-19. They are asking the community to tag NHRMC and post your photos with #InThisTogether on social media.

Messages to staff an providers will be shared with their teams so they know how much they are appreciated.

Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.