Resources available for unemployed hospitality workers

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority has assembled a page of resources specifically for hospitality workers who are now unemployed because of COVID-19.
“Since the COVID-19 crisis has started in our area, we know that the hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries, no doubt in loss of jobs and businesses closing,” said Kim Hufham, President and CEO of New Hanover County Tourism Development Authority.
Hufham said they have a database to connect with business owners and general managers but did not have a way to get in contact with their employees.
"We knew there were some relief funds, some assistance programs and those types of things out there that will help the unemployed and they’re specific to the hospitality industry so we wanted to come up with a special place on our website they could go for this information,” she said.
The page has resources for both employees and employers and provides links to relief funds, unemployment insurance, and other industry information.
You can access that information here.
