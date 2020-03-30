Report: At least two killed in boat crash on Lake Waccamaw

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were killed and a third was missing after a boat wreck on Lake Waccamaw on Sunday afternoon, according to media reports.
The News Reporter in Columbus County is reporting that Sheriff Jody Greene confirmed that two of the victims were recovered while dive teams were searching for a third victim.
At least one other person was airlifted to an area hospital.
WECT has reached out to N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission officials to get more information on the crash.
