NHRMC opens temporary structure to meet needs during COVID-19 pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Monday they have been granted state approval to open a temporary structure to care for patients during the coronavirus pandemic.
The white, 2,100 square foot, hard wall tent is next to the 17th Street Campus Emergency Department.
“In addition to giving us more space, this temporary area also allows us to protect our staff, providers and other patients by limiting exposure to potentially infectious diseases and accommodate additional demand for our services,” said James Bryant, Administrator of Emergency Services, in a press release. “This area will help us meet the immediate needs of patients seeking care at the Emergency Department.”
Some patients visiting the ER may be seen and discharged from the tent, while others may also be treated in other parts of the hospital to ensure they receive the appropriate level of care.
