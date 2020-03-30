NHCS begins distributing electronic devices

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With its schools closed through at least May 15, New Hanover County Schools began its distribution of electronic devices for distance learning on Monday, March 30.
Teachers have been reaching out to students to see which ones are in need of a device to use while schools are closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Schools will contact parents to schedule pick up for the devices.
On March 23, Gov. Roy Cooper announced an executive order that will keep public kindergarten through 12th grade schools closed for in-person instruction through May 15.
“I know many parents have been expecting something like this,” Cooper said at the time. “Many of you have become home school teachers in the last week, and I know this is extremely difficult for you and your children. This is what we need to do to help slow the spread of this virus, but I am committed to ensuring our students get the best education they can this year.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.