NHC ensures seniors are getting proper help and nutrition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents 60 years of age or older can pick up lunch at various locations throughout New Hanover County.
“It’ a godsend. Right now we have been able to get to the store," said Martin Hankinson who received a free lunch. "I don’t know how long that’s going to last really. We haven’t hit the worst part yet so what that’s going to mean would only be a guess.”
Meals are available for curbside pickup on weekdays at the following locations, but make sure to call (910) 798-6400 ahead of time to make sure there are enough portions:
- Senior Resource Center (11 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Castle Hayne Baptist Church (12-1 p.m.)
- Nir Family YMCA (12-1 p.m.)
- Veterans Park Soccer Field (12-1 p.m.)
“To be able to provide this to lessen their need to go to the grocery stores and be out among other public — it’s essential for them," said Nutrition Program Manager Ellen Conor.
So far, more than 200 meals have already been distributed.
