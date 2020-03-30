New Hanover County law enforcement issue video response to governor’s stay at home order

What is considered essential as related to the stay-at-home order? A person may be out if they are coming or going to: Work, medical appointments, shopping for food, medications and home products for yourself or for someone unable to leave their home. This also includes travel to and from places of worship as well as travel to volunteer with organizations that provide charitable services. Additionally, you CAN go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather. You can go for a walk or a jog and you can take your dog for a walk. However, this does not mean you can go to public places that have been closed by our county or our local municipalities (Please check with your local municipalities for a list of closures).