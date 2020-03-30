New Hanover Co. Schools, Wilmington police team up for special parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools and the Wilmington Police Department are teaming up for a special parade Monday, March 30.
“Teachers and police officers will line up and drive out as one big caravan, waving to students and spreading hope and joy to them as they drive past homes,” the school system said in a news release.
The parade will begin at 2:45 p.m. at Rachel Freeman School of Engineering (2601 Princess Place Dr.)
The parade will travel through the Creekwood, Turnkey, The Cove, and Tidewater areas.
Families and students are encouraged to stand in their driveways along the parade route but are reminded to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.
