Man accused of fatally shooting woman in Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Chadbourn man is accused of fatally shooting a woman early Monday morning.
Jerald Devon Dennis, 32, has been charged with murder in the death of 23-year-old Emily Ashton Ivey, of Cerro Gordo.
According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence on Dessie Road.
Upon arriving at the scene, they found Ivey deceased from a gunshot wound.
Deputies located Dennis hiding in a wooded area near the residence and reportedly found a stolen firearm near the area he was located.
Dennis then was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.
“Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at the Dessie Road residence,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Evidence pertaining to the investigation was collected during the search. Dennis was treated and released from the hospital. He was then transported to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed. At the conclusion of the interview, he was arrested and charged with murder.”
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 910-640-6629 or Detective Rockenbach at 910-770-2145.
