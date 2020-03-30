First Alert Weather: a dose of rain and cold fairly soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after an exceptionally warm March weekend across the Cape Fear Region! Your Monday forecast has similar features - sun, west winds, temperatures in the 70s and 80s - but a rainy cold front is poised to deliver sharp changes by midweek. Here, I will take you frame-by-frame through the most dynamic period...
Tuesday: Along or just behind the cold front... expect lowering and thickening clouds, winds shifting to northerly or easterly, a chance for showers growing to 40%, and temperatures in the 60s to locally 70s.
Tuesday night: Still just behind the front... odds for showers or even a stray storm will have grown to a very healthy 80% in this time. Conversely, temperatures ought to shrink significantly - to the 50s and 40s.
Wednesday: Solidly on the colder side of the front, nippy north breezes will make temperatures struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s. Also expect variable clouds and a lower 40% chance for a leftover shower.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here or, anytime you like, a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App.
