First Alert Forecast: a splash of rain and cooler temps ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast after an exceptionally warm March weekend across the Cape Fear Region! Your Monday forecast has similar features - sun, west winds, temperatures in the 70s and 80s - but a rainy cold front is poised to deliver sharp changes by midweek. Check out the main points through the week ahead:
Tuesday: Along or just behind the cold front... expect lowering and thickening clouds, winds shifting to northerly or easterly, a chance for showers growing to 40%, and temperatures in the 60s to locally 70s.
Tuesday night: Still just behind the front... odds for showers or even a stray storm will have grown to a very healthy 80% in this time. Conversely, temperatures ought to shrink significantly - to the 50s and 40s.
Wednesday: Solidly on the colder side of the front, nippy north breezes will make temperatures struggle through the 50s to, at most, 60s. Also expect variable clouds and a lower 40% chance for a leftover shower.
Late week: Temperatures will trend back to the middle and upper 60s for afternoon highs with cool overnight lows in the 40s. Rain chances will be squashed as high pressure build back across the Carolinas.
Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here or, anytime you like, a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose on your WECT Weather App. Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.