Entrance to Brunswick Co. Complex to close for DOT project

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers heading to the Brunswick County Government Complex in Bolivia will want to add a little travel time while crews with the NC Department of Transportation work on a culvert replacement project.
During construction, the northern entrance to the complex and a section of Old Ocean Highway between the entrance and Midway Road will close to traffic in both directions.
If you typically enter and exit the county complex from the north side, consider using one of these roads as detours via Old Ocean Highway (Highway 17):
- Galloway Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway
- Randolphville Road NE off of Old Ocean Highway
- Gilbert Road off of Midway Road
Construction is expected to begin April 6 and last for three weeks. The project is to replace a culvert that was damaged during Hurricane Florence.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.